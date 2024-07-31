UVA Health buys 90-employee Virginia practice

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has completed the purchase of Warrenton, Va.-based Piedmont Family Practice.

UVA Health initially shared plans to acquire the 90-employee practice in early May.

All of the employees have transitioned to UVA Health's community medical group and began seeing patients under UVA Health's name on July 31, according to a UVA Health July 31 news release.

"Expanding UVA Health’s services across the Commonwealth is a key component of our 10-year strategic plan, and the addition of Piedmont Family Practice to our medical group demonstrates our commitment to this region of Virginia by … opening pathways for patients to take part in clinical trials for new therapies, and creating a more standardized patient experience for those who have other UVA Health doctors in the area," K. Craig Kent, MD, CEO of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, said in the release.

The practice has rebranded its three clinical services under the acquisition. Piedmont Family Practice is now UVA Health Piedmont Family Medicine Warrenton, Piedmont Urgent Care is UVA Health Piedmont Urgent Care Warrenton, and The Bariatric and Metabolic Weight Loss Center is now known as UVA Health Piedmont Weight Loss Warrenton.











