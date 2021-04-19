University of Miami Health teams up with One Medical

University of Miami Health System, a three-hospital system, has entered an affiliation agreement with San Francisco-based One Medical to provide coordinated care in South Florida.

Through the agreement, South Florida residents will have access to One Medical's primary care model. The company, a tech-based medical group, provides on-demand primary care services through a membership-based model.

"Teaming up with One Medical is a great opportunity for the University of Miami Health System and for the community," Dipen Parekh, MD, chief operating officer of the health system, said in an April 19 news release. "This new affiliation helps expand the impact of our University-based health system in the community."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

6 hospital mergers called off in past year

Philadelphia hospital's future in limbo as owner looks to sell

LifePoint, Prisma call off 3-hospital deal







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.