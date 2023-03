The Jasper (Texas) Hospital District board voted to sell the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital and its associated properties, kjas.com reported March 22.

The motion to sell follows a $65,000 project to remove dangerous and hazardous materials from the Jasper-based hospital. The hospital hasn't been occupied "for some time," the report said.

The building and its properties take up about 10 acres of land and will be sold to the highest bidder. An appraisal of the property is pending.