Providence selling multiple clinics to PeaceHealth: 4 things to know

PeaceHealth has signed a definitive agreement to acquire four clinics in Vancouver, Wash., from Providence.

Four things to know:

1. The four Providence Medical Group facilities employ about 100 staff, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, medical assistants, clinical care coordinators and patient service specialists.

2. Employees of the clinics will be offered comparable positions with PeaceHealth. The only service not transferring to PeaceHealth is Providence Mill Plain Occupational Medicine. Renton, Wash.-based Providence will work with affected employees to identify opportunities within its other clinics in the Portland, Ore., metro area.

3. Providence does not operate any acute hospitals in Clark County, Wash., nor does it offer a wide range of specialty care services in the area. Services provided at the four clinics include primary care, walk-in care and outpatient rehabilitation.

4. The clinic acquisitions are expected to close in December, pending regulatory approval and closing conditions. After closing, the clinics will be renamed to reflect the PeaceHealth brand.

"Providence Medical Group is optimistic about this transition and the opportunity to enhance healthcare access to needed specialty and acute care without patients having to travel out of the area," Providence Medical Group CEO Ben LeBlanc, MD, said. "Given PeaceHealth's extensive specialty and acute care footprint in Clark County, we believe this acquisition will greatly benefit the community and provide enhanced continuity of care for current clinic patients."