Penn State Health fully acquires ASC

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has assumed 100% ownership of the Surgery Center of Lancaster in Manheim Township, Pa., effective Jan. 1.

The health system previously held a 60% majority stake in the ASC. Full ownership is intended to expand access to outpatient surgical care, align services across Penn State Health’s network and meet growing demand for procedures performed closer to home, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

“Becoming the sole owner of the Surgery Center of Lancaster is a deliberate step forward in our commitment to expand outpatient surgical access and deliver consistent, patient-centered care across our region,” Penn State Health President and COO Kyle Snyder said, “Full ownership allows us to align clinical workflows, standardize technology and scale best practices that benefit the communities we serve.”

Surgeons at the center perform pediatric and adult procedures, including ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and orthopedic surgeries. Penn State Health said it plans targeted infrastructure and technology upgrades to enhance the facility’s capabilities and support coordinated care for patients, surgeons, anesthesia providers and staff.

“By integrating the Surgery Center of Lancaster more fully into our system, we will offer patients greater convenience, seamless transitions of care and the expertise they expect from Penn State Health,” Joseph Frank, president of Penn State Health Lancaster and St. Joseph medical centers, said.

All Surgery Center of Lancaster employees will transition to Penn State Health and remain in their current roles. Many of the ASC’s previous physician owners are expected to continue practicing at the facility.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.