PeaceHealth to reopen 4 former Providence clinics

Kelly Gooch -

Four clinics formerly owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence are slated to reopen Jan. 13 under the PeaceHealth name. 

As part of the transition, 100 physicians, clinicians and caregivers will remain at their clinics and join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, according to a news release.

The new names of the clinics are: 

PeaceHealth Esther Short Primary Clinic in Vancouver

PeaceHealth Camas (Wash.) Clinic 

PeaceHealth Mill Plain Clinic, also in Vancouver

PeaceHealth Vancouver Rehabilitation Clinic 

PeaceHealth, a group practice with more than 1,200 clinicians, nine medical centers and 16,000 caregivers, signed a definitive agreement to acquire the clinics from Providence in October 2024.

