Oklahoma system to acquire 9 urgent care centers: 3 things to know

Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System has entered into an agreement to assume operations of MedWise Urgent Care, which operates nine locations across northeastern Oklahoma.

Three things to know:

1. Saint Francis is buying the facilities from QuikTrip, a gas station and convenience store company that ventured into the primary care business in 2020.

2. The transaction is expected to close before June 30. MedWise locations will transition to Warren Clinic Urgent Care sites.

3. Patients will continue receiving care from the same teams, supported by the Saint Francis network.

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