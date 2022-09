North Oaks Health System and Children's Hospital New Orleans partner for pediatric service

Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System will partner with Children's Hospital New Orleans to expand pediatric services, AN17 reported Sept. 19.

Children's Hospital provides neonatology, pediatric hospitalist coverage and pediatric cardiology services at North Oaks Medical Center. The partnership was instituted to improve and expand the services currently provided at North Oaks.

Children's Hospital said it will continue to provide staff for North Oaks' pediatric hospitalist service — specifically with the hospital's pediatric acute care unit, newborn examinations and neonatology — to support the neonatal intensive care unit, according to the news outlet.

Planning for the new operations is still underway.