Kaufman Hall acquires healthcare real estate firm

Kaufman Hall has acquired national advisory firm Healthcare Real Estate Capital, which focuses on the healthcare and higher education real estate capital markets sectors.

Kaufman Hall's consultative, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets services paired with HRE Capital's execution skills in real estate capital markets will significantly help participants in both fields, HRE Capital Founder E. Hunter Beebe said in a Nov. 15 news release.

Both sectors are experiencing more investor demand and capital flows because of long-term stability in the industries, Kaufman Hall CEO Wesley Champion said in the news release.

"Real estate is a very significant and valuable asset for healthcare and higher education institutions, and our clients need independent, strategic advice to guide their operational and financial decision making," Mr. Champion said. "HRE Capital has unmatched experience in the niche real estate capital markets for both sectors and has close relationships with highly regarded institutional investors and developer/operators."