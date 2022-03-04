Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Just Announced - Eight (8) Physician speakers (including 3 Orthopedic Surgeons) at the 4th Annual Physician Transactions Conference - March 24, 2022 in Chicago.

As you know from reading Becker’s each day, more physicians than ever are entering into partnerships with larger organizations, as evidenced by 30 orthopedic group transactions during 2021, doubling the number of orthopedic group “investor platforms” from 8 at the end of 2020 to 16 today. 

This 1-day educational conference, providing 9 CME credits, delivers in-depth education on strategic transactions for physicians, featuring 8 physicians whose groups have entered transactions in the last several yearsincluding 3 Orthopedic surgeons.


On the keynote panel, hear from physicians who partnered with private equity and share insights on what they wish they knew. Is there anything they would have done differently?

  • Chris Albanis, MD, Ocular Partners, Inc.
  • Raymond Kim, MD, The Steadman Clinic (Orthopedic Care Partners).
  • Jim G. Melton, D.O., CardioVascular Health Clinic.
  • Thomas H. Rechtschaffen, MD, Advanced Urology Centers.

Discussing the topic "Robust Returns on Rollover Equity” and how 'Second Bite' transactions indeed are very “real" are:

  • Rafael Cartagena, MD, North American Partners in Anesthesia
  • Elizabeth Cherot, MD, Axia Women’s Health
  • Jason Scalise, MD, Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HopCo/CORE Institute)

And Scott A. Sigman, MD, of Orthopedic Surgical Associates, will be discussing his recent experience from his group's private equity deal last year with Spire Orthopedic Partners.

Registration is complimentary but limited (due to University Club capacity), and only for physicians and leaders of independent medical groups. Click here to register.

