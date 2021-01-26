Cleveland Clinic, Doctors Hospital team up to improve care in the Bahamas

Cleveland Clinic has partnered with Doctors Hospital Health System to expand service offerings and improve care quality in the Bahamas.

The two organizations struck a two-year strategic advisory agreement, in which Doctors Hospital can access Cleveland Clinic's network of experts for strategic planning, clinical education and leadership development.

Leaders from both teams will meet throughout 2021 and will work together on projects including an expansion for outpatient services offered by Doctors Hospital and the development of centers of excellence in the Bahamas.

"Partnering with Doctors Hospital is a great opportunity to positively impact Bahamian healthcare delivery and patient outcomes," said Curtis Rimmerman, MD, chair of Cleveland Clinic's international operations. "Improving the quality of healthcare will significantly contribute to building a healthier community for all Bahamians."

Doctors Hospital Health System is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

