Woman's death outside Massachusetts hospital prompts signage regulation

Massachusetts recently issued regulations that update emergency department signage requirements after a woman's death outside of Cambridge Health Alliance Somerville (Mass.) Hospital in September 2016, WBUR reported April 27.

Laura Levis, 34, walked to the hospital while suffering from an asthma attack and became confused. She ended up outside a locked door to the emergency room, where she called 911 for help, but by the time first responders found her 10 minutes later she had suffered cardiac arrest. She died a few days later. Her husband, Peter DeMarco, detailed the circumstances of his wife's death in a 2018 article for The Boston Globe Magazine and began advocating for laws that would change hospital signage.

The new requirements from the state Department of Public Health include signs, lights and directions from all access points that direct people to the ED entrances. It also requires video intercoms for people to call for help from outside the ER. The requirements, which were finalized in June, were issued to hospitals in April.

Somerville Hospital said in a statement to WBUR that it took part in the working group and made recommendations for the new regulations. It has already implemented changes, including blue light emergency call stations in the parking garages and key entrances, the statement said.