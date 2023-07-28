Woman suspected of posing as physician charged

A New Jersey woman accused of posing as a physician and prescribing "dangerous" medications was arrested and charged July 25.

Maria Macburnie, 62, treated patients at Toms River, N.J.-based Shore Medical Associates from March 2022 to June 2023, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. She allegedly used a family member's name who had an active medical license and prescribed dangerous medications to patients and submitted insurance claims.

Ms. Macburnie was charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

CNN attempted to reach the facility for comment and encountered an automated voice message that said the office was permanently closed.