Wisconsin health system expands physician network

Fourteen primary care providers from Sheboygan, Wis., have been added to the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network, according to an Oct. 4 Biz Times report.

The physicians and advanced practitioners, all of whom are currently with Ascension Wisconsin, will join Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin in November.

"We are excited and pleased to have these experienced, highly regarded providers join our health network," said Doug Marx, DO, chief medical officer and vice president of Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians practice group. "The addition of these trusted providers will enable us to enhance and expand our commitment to primary care access to the diverse communities we serve in eastern Wisconsin and the greater-Sheboygan area."

The health network plans to open new locations in Plymouth and Sheboygan in 2023.