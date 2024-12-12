Where systems fail female physicians in career training: 8 notes

Eighteen percent of female physicians said their employer prioritizes their career growth, according to a recent Medscape report.

The publication's "Female Physician Career Tracks Report 2024" surveyed 1,240 respondents across more than 29 specialties between Jan. 8 and March 6.

Here are seven findings:

1. Eighteen percent of female physicians said "yes" when asked whether they think their employer prioritizes their career growth, while 46% said "no" and 36% said they were unsure.

2. Sixty-seven percent of female physicians said healthcare has different priorities in career ladders for men and women.

3. When asked about leadership development training, 28% said their employer offered beneficial training, 53% said it did not and 19% said they were unsure.

4. When it comes to formal career mentoring, only 23% said they have access, compared to 51% who said they do not have access and 26% who were unsure.

5. Thirty-six percent of female physicians said the current promotion prospects were not at all appealing in their system, compared to 5% who said it was appealing.

6. When female physicians said they asked for reduced hours or leave, 23% said their employer was moderately supportive, tied with 23% who said they were slightly supporting and 23% that said their employer was not at all supporting.

7. Less than half of employers (41%) offer paid maternity leave, female physicians said.