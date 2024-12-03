Viewpoint: The case for a medical school AI playbook

Artificial intelligence must be thoughtfully integrated into medical education to ensure that it does not hinder students' development of critical foundational skills, according to a physician's op-ed published Dec. 1 in MedPage Today.

While AI tools are revolutionizing healthcare and saving physicians valuable time, their use in medical education "could prove detrimental to doctors-in-training unless properly managed and guided by medical schools," wrote Naga Kanaparthy, MD, an assistant clinical professor at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

For example, if medical trainees rely solely on ambient documentation to transcribe medical notes, they would miss important practice to hone their analytical and diagnostic skills, Dr. Kanaparthy argued.

"Without the judgement, intuition and experience fostered through residency, early career doctors may not spot errors made by AI," he added.

Dr. Kanaparthy suggested that medical schools should embrace generative AI tools such as virtual or augmented reality, which can provide immersive learning experiences in risk-free environments. He also recommended that medical schools and hospitals urge the developers of these tools to include "trainee models," allowing instructors to adjust assistive features based on each student's needs and experience level.

Supervisors and instructors must also adapt to teaching with AI, ensuring it enhances learning without compromising student's clinical judgment, he added.

Read the full op-ed here.



