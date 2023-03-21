Viewpoint: 3 ways to improve the nurse-physician relationship

From staffing shortages to burnout, multiple factors have damaged the nurse-physician dynamic over the last few years — but that relationship can be fixed, Angel Mena, MD, and Ali Morin, MSN, RN, wrote in an article on MedPage Today's KevinMD.

Dr. Mena is the director of the internal medicine residency program at Cincinnati-based TriHealth chief medical officer at Symplr, a software company, and Ms. Morin is vice president of nursing informatics at Symplr.

Physicians and nurses need each other. Physicians need nurses at the bedside who can navigate patient care while nurses need the support and tools from physicians to effectively step into their roles, they wrote.

