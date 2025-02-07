Utah med school email mistakenly implies acceptance to hundreds of students

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah accidentally sent out a financial aid email to 1,200 medical school applicants implying they were accepted into the program, Fox13 Salt Lake City reported Feb. 6.

The erroneous emails were sent to students who had not been accepted or were still awaiting a decision. It directed students to apply for financial aid to help with the cost of attendance.

"We are truly sorry this happened and are working to get to the bottom of what went wrong," Kathy Wilets, spokesperson for the university's health care system, told Fox.

The school operates the state's sole public medical school, which sends out rejections and acceptances in waves. The process does not finish until March 15.

This is the second Utah school to mistakenly release acceptance letters to students in the past few months. In November, Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, mistakenly sent acceptance and rejection letters to every applicant for its nursing college.