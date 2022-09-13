Underrepresented groups see lower residency admission rates: study

Residency applicants from historically excluded racial groups are matched in competitive specialties at lower rates than their white and Asian peers, according to a recent study.

The study, published June 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed data obtained between 2013 and 2018 by the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Medical Association. Researchers calculated the proportion difference between applicants and successful matches across 11 competitive residency specialties for three ethnic groupings: white, Asian and underrepresented (Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic or Latino, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander).

Researchers found the proportion of white matched residents was significantly higher than the amount of applicants in six of the 11 specialties.

By contrast, the proportion of underrepresented matched residents was lower than the amount of applicants in all 11 specialties.

The specialities with the highest proportion difference of underrepresented placements are obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, neurological surgery, plastic surgery and emergency medicine.