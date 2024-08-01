U of Minnesota graduates 1st cohort from BA/MD program

Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota graduated its first cohort from its BA/MD program.

The program started in 2017 for freshmen students interested in becoming physicians. The seven-year education program allows students to graduate in any degree from the college of liberal arts before moving straight into their four-year MD program, Ana Núñez, MD, vice dean of diversity, equity and inclusion of the medical school, told Becker's.

"We also focus on underrepresented students in medicine and science—those from rural areas, first-generation college students and immigrants," Dr. Núñez said. "These students often face unique challenges that can derail their academic trajectory. Our goal is to provide holistic support to help them overcome obstacles and stay on track. This support includes addressing developmental needs, such as improving presentation skills or gaining research experience, and ensuring they have the resources to handle any bumps in the road."

The program is competitive with about 200 applicants considered for the 12 slots each year. Any student who shows an interest in a career in healthcare can be considered. Interested students are evaluated until the final 12 students are selected. Those in the program are provided with scholarships to reduce the economic burden.

Five students graduated in the first cohort. Of those, one will work within MHealth Fairview and the others have taken positions in neighboring systems. Dr. Núñez said they expose students to a variety of health professions and celebrate whichever path they chose.

"Effective communication and strong partnerships are essential for the success of longitudinal programs," she said. "Our collaboration with the College of Liberal Arts and ongoing feedback from students are crucial for refining the program. It's important to recognize and support the incredible talents of underrepresented students in medicine and science. By reducing barriers and increasing access, we can harness their potential and contribute to advancing health equity."