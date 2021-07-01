Trident Medical Center becomes teaching hospital

North Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Medical Center solidified its status as a teaching hospital July 1 with the launch of two graduate medical education programs.

The hospital now offers emergency medicine and internal medicine residency programs. Both are three-year programs and will accept 10 residents annually. More than 2,200 physicians applied to be part of the program's inaugural classes, according to Agness Gregg, administrative director of graduate medical education at Trident.

"Our goal for our residents is to make their experience of living in the Lowcountry and working at Trident Medical Center so memorable they’ll want to stay here and practice medicine after they complete their residency," CEO Christina Oh said in a news release.

The hospital, owned by Nashiville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, said it plans to add more residency programs next year.

