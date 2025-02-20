These med school rotations feature zero gravity, avalanches

While medical school students participate in common rotations, such as internal medicine and pediatrics, some are going outside the norm with "away rotations," according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

These rotations, which are required for all DO candidates, go beyond a student's home institution. Examples include ambulance rides, autopsy suites, prisons, culinary medicine kitchens, organ procurement trips and aircraft crash simulations, the AAMC said in a Feb. 19 news brief.

NASA even offers an aerospace medicine clerkship, which provides students the opportunity to experience zero gravity as they study space medicine for four weeks.

Of the 15,000-plus away rotations on AAMC's visiting student learning opportunities database, some include simulations on trauma events. Rescue simulations range from airplane crashes to rescuing a drowning patient.

For example, 26-year-old Eric Macaluso, DO, participated in a mock avalanche nighttime rescue operation and learned about wilderness medicine. Dr. Macaluso, now a family medicine resident at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., spent a month in Colorado learning about hypothermia, plant toxicology and celestial navigation.

"This was one of the most meaningful experiences I had during all of med school," Dr. Macaluso told AAMC.

