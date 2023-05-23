The top 5 medical services Americans are skipping

Financial uncertainty and the high cost of medical expenses have caused many people to forgo medical treatment, a Federal Reserve report released in May found.

The Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking was conducted from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1 with 11,775 responses. The report found 23 percent of adults had major, unexpected medical expenses, with the median amount between $1,000 and $1,999, and 16 percent of adults had debt from medical care for themselves or a family member, though not necessarily accrued in the past year.

In 2022, 28 percent of adults went without some form of medical care because they could not afford it. The following were the top five medical services Americans did not undergo due to cost (Note: Survey participants could vote for more than one option):

1. Dental care: 21 percent



2. Physician or specialist visit: 16 percent

3. Prescription medication: 10 percent

3. Follow-up care: 10 percent

3. Mental healthcare: 10 percent