The 9 biggest challenges physicians face in daily practice: Survey

Administrative work, reimbursement issues, staffing challenges and electronic health record reporting are among the top burdens in medical practice, according to a survey from MedCentral.

The following challenges are the ones physicians most often ranked as very or somewhat significant as they relate to their day-to-day work:

Administrative work — 66% Reimbursement issues — 57% Staffing shortages — 56% Staff turnover — 50% Electronic health record reporting — 50% Billing and coding requirements — 49% Malpractice premiums — 40% Competition from nonphysician practitioners — 33% Collecting payment from self-pay patients — 29%

Physicians ranked telemedicine competition, practice mergers or sale issues, and competition with retail clinics or urgent care clinics as their least significant challenges.

Regarding efforts to address these challenges, 56% said they have added nonphysician practitioners to their practice. Others are upgrading technology: 34% reported adding or revamping their patient portals and 32% implemented new scheduling.

MedCentral's survey polled 864 physicians from April 16 to May 19 and was published June 20.