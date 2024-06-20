The 9 biggest challenges physicians face in daily practice: Survey

Administrative work, reimbursement issues, staffing challenges and electronic health record reporting are among the top burdens in medical practice, according to a survey from MedCentral.

The following challenges are the ones physicians most often ranked as very or somewhat significant as they relate to their day-to-day work:

  1. Administrative work — 66%
  2. Reimbursement issues — 57%
  3. Staffing shortages — 56%
  4. Staff turnover — 50% 
  5. Electronic health record reporting — 50%
  6. Billing and coding requirements — 49%
  7. Malpractice premiums — 40%
  8. Competition from nonphysician practitioners — 33%
  9. Collecting payment from self-pay patients — 29%

Physicians ranked telemedicine competition, practice mergers or sale issues, and competition with retail clinics or urgent care clinics as their least significant challenges. 

Regarding efforts to address these challenges, 56% said they have added nonphysician practitioners to their practice. Others are upgrading technology: 34% reported adding or revamping their patient portals and 32% implemented new scheduling.

MedCentral's survey polled 864 physicians from April 16 to May 19 and was published June 20. 

