Sutter achieves 2% physician turnover rate: 5 notes

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Nationally, 35.7% of physicians plan to leave their jobs in the next two years, but at Sutter Health, the turnover rate is only 2%, the American Medical Association reported.

The Sacramento, Calif.-based system also said that about 90% of offers for physician positions across its medical groups are accepted. 

Here are five reasons why Sutter's turnover rate is so low, according to its CEO:

  1. "People want to work at a place where they see that they can make a difference, that it's growing [and] expanding its impact," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health told the AMA. "Those are many of the things that we're doing here at Sutter Health."

  2. Effective communication within the system and medical groups creates a culture where people feel included.

  3. The system maintains two-way communication between system leaders and physicians, allowing for the free transfer of information. Leaders listen to the challenges of the physicians.

  4. Crucially, the system ensures that technology is intuitive and easy to use for both patients and physicians, Mr. Thomas said.

  5. The system invests in new opportunities for physicians through the expansion of its graduate medical education program from 220 residents and fellows to almost 1,000 per year by 2030.

