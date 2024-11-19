Sutter achieves 2% physician turnover rate: 5 notes

Nationally, 35.7% of physicians plan to leave their jobs in the next two years, but at Sutter Health, the turnover rate is only 2%, the American Medical Association reported.
The Sacramento, Calif.-based system also said that about 90% of offers for physician positions across its medical groups are accepted.
Here are five reasons why Sutter's turnover rate is so low, according to its CEO:
- "People want to work at a place where they see that they can make a difference, that it's growing [and] expanding its impact," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health told the AMA. "Those are many of the things that we're doing here at Sutter Health."
- Effective communication within the system and medical groups creates a culture where people feel included.
- The system maintains two-way communication between system leaders and physicians, allowing for the free transfer of information. Leaders listen to the challenges of the physicians.
- Crucially, the system ensures that technology is intuitive and easy to use for both patients and physicians, Mr. Thomas said.
- The system invests in new opportunities for physicians through the expansion of its graduate medical education program from 220 residents and fellows to almost 1,000 per year by 2030.