Suicide ideation rises among physicians: 6 notes

Suicide ideation among physicians has risen after being stagnant for two years, a Feb. 21 Medscape report found.

The "Medscape Physicians and Suicide Report 2025" surveyed 5,741 physicians across more than 29 specialties between July 1 and Oct. 2, 2024.

Here are six things to know:

1. One in 6 physicians have contemplated or attempted suicide. The rate of contemplated suicide has risen from 9% in 2022 and 2023 to 15% in 2024.

2. About 38% said they knew one or more fellow physicians who had attempted or thought about suicide.

3. Of physicians, 21% indicated they knew at least one person in medical support staff and 9% said they knew of at least one person among administrators who had contemplated suicide.

4. Among physicians, 57% said physician suicide was a significant issue in the profession.

5. Here are the top reasons physicians said they did not seek professional help with their suicidal thoughts.

Can deal with this without help from a professional — 49% Don't want to risk disclosure to medical board — 41% Concerned about it being on their insurance record — 30% Other reasons — 26% Concerned about their colleagues finding out — 24% Don't trust mental health professionals — 11%

6. The majority of physicians also indicated that the profession was not well involved in suicide prevention.