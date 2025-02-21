Suicide ideation rises among physicians: 6 notes

Suicide ideation among physicians has risen after being stagnant for two years, a Feb. 21 Medscape report found.

The "Medscape Physicians and Suicide Report 2025" surveyed 5,741 physicians across more than 29 specialties between July 1 and Oct. 2, 2024. 

Here are six things to know:

1. One in 6 physicians have contemplated or attempted suicide. The rate of contemplated suicide has risen from 9% in 2022 and 2023 to 15% in 2024.

2. About 38% said they knew one or more fellow physicians who had attempted or thought about suicide. 

3. Of physicians, 21% indicated they knew at least one person in medical support staff and 9% said they knew of at least one person among administrators who had contemplated suicide.

4. Among physicians, 57% said physician suicide was a significant issue in the profession.

5. Here are the top reasons physicians said they did not seek professional help with their suicidal thoughts.

  1. Can deal with this without help from a professional — 49%
  2. Don't want to risk disclosure to medical board — 41%
  3. Concerned about it being on their insurance record — 30%
  4. Other reasons — 26%
  5. Concerned about their colleagues finding out — 24%
  6. Don't trust mental health professionals — 11%

6. The majority of physicians also indicated that the profession was not well involved in suicide prevention.

