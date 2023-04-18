States with abortion bans see drop in residency applicants, data shows

The complexities emerging from abortion bans and restrictions since Roe v. Wade was overturned have led to fewer residency applications in states with these restrictions, according to emerging data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Though the overall decrease was marginal, the AAMC noted that for 2022-23, U.S. MD seniors applying for residency fell 3 percent in states with abortion bans. And although in total there was a slight decrease across all states, those with "complete bans saw greater decreases in the number of U.S. MD senior applicants across specialties than states with gestational limits or no restrictions."

Specifically for the OB-GYN specialty, applications fell 5.2 percent nationally, but in states with a total abortion ban, applications fell 10.5 percent.

"Despite these changes, all residency positions in OB-GYN were filled this year and with a similar number of U.S. MD seniors as last year," the AAMC noted.

In the wake of new laws and restrictions, dozens of top medical associations have widely come out advocating for patient choice and protection of clinicians caring for them and noting how these changes have created challenges for practicing physicians and those graduating into the field.

The American Pharmacists Association released a statement after the most recent sweeping decision from a Texas judge attempting to reverse the FDA's approval of mifepristone — one of two pills used in medication abortion — stating that restrictions on abortion continue to add "confusion and complexity to an already complicated state and federal legal and regulatory landscape."

Amid the continually shifting regulations nationwide, hospitals have struggled to interpret different restrictions, leading some to require "approval from attorneys or ethics boards for physicians to provide abortion care in medical emergencies, and others leaving it up to individual doctors, with little guidance or support," Slate reported.