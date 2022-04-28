SSM Health inks deal to create 1,200+ physician group

SSM Health inked a deal to establish a fully-integrated, 1,200-plus academic and community-based physician group, the organization said April 28.

Under the deal, which still needs regulatory approval, ownership of SLUCare Physician Group will transition from St. Louis University to SSM Health.



SLUCare's more than 600 faculty and medical professionals will join a dedicated academic physician division within SSM Health St. Louis and partner closely with SSM Health Medical Group's 600 community-based providers.

SSM Health said that fully integrating the SLUCare Physician Group will provide the community with improved access to all levels of care, including primary care, specialty care and clinical trials.

"The integration of SLUCare into SSM Health - St. Louis will create one of the most comprehensive fully integrated academic and community-based physician groups in the region, with more than 1,200 providers," said Fred Pestello, MD, president of St. Louis University. "This partnership will bolster our collective goal to improve the quality of life across generations and cultures while addressing the social determinants of health that prevent our neighbors from living life to the fullest."

SSM Health and SLUCare said they are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for patients.

The deal is expected to be finalized this summer after securing necessary approvals.