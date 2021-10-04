South Carolina med school expands partnership with genetic center to improve access to services

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and Greenwood (S.C.) Genetic Center signed a letter of intent to continue to improve access to genetic services and drive innovation in the field, according to an Oct. 4 press release.

"We are so pleased to continue aligning and innovating with this like-minded and advanced care provider for the benefit of the state’s citizens," James Lemon, DMD, chairman of the MUSC Board of Trustees, said in the release. "We are excited for what the future holds as we move forward together."

The two entities have worked together for more than a decade on clinical consultations, provider education and research.

The goals for the extended partnership include: