Private equity-backed buyouts have physicians concerned

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department are seeking comments on ways merger guidelines should be updated, and physicians are raising concerns about private equity-backed buyouts of provider practices.

The FTC and the Justice Department announced in January that they're seeking to revamp merger guidelines for businesses. Comments on how to "modernize the merger guidelines to better detect and prevent anticompetitive deals," can be submitted to the agencies through April 21.

Comments are pouring in from physicians. Many of the comments are anonymous, but the commenters self-identify as physicians.

The physicians' top concern are private equity-backed buyouts, according to an analysis by Law360. They're also concerned by the profit-first attitude of healthcare and consolidation in the industry, according to the report.

The commenters raised many concerns with private equity groups, saying they "put profits over patients" and "stifle the voices of physicians."

The comments are coming in as private equity firms continue to buy up physician practices.

Private equity firms acquired 59 physician practices in 2013, and that number increased to 136 practices by 2016, according to a research letter published in JAMA.