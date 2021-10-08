Prisma Health unites 5,000 physicians, creates inVio network

Prisma Health has combined its two physician-led clinically integrated networks to form inVio, a new brand with centralized operations that has over 5,000 physicians, the South Carolina-based health system said Oct. 7.

The move combines the Prisma Health Midlands Network and Prisma Health Upstate Network.

inVio will negotiate value-based contracts with Medicare and other payers to improve quality and the patient experience, close gaps in healthcare and be rewarded for reducing and improving efficiency in healthcare spending.

The integrated network will use healthcare providers and facilities currently affiliated with Prisma Health. It will continue to include the Prisma Health facilities, Prisma Health employed medical groups, independent physician practices, facilities, and other healthcare providers.

"Since the creation of Prisma Health, our clinically integrated networks have operated as two separate but highly aligned organizations," Bill Gerard, MD, senior vice president of network services and chief medical officer for health plans, said in a news release. "Together as one, we will be able to drive cultural change and provide consistent care across our populations by integrating data, tracking and monitoring quality and developing evidence-based clinical guidelines and care models."

The merging and rebranding of the two brands is underway and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.