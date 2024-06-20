Physicians say these 7 conditions are hardest to manage

Nearly two-thirds of physicians ranked diabetes as the most challenging chronic condition to care for, according to a poll published June 20 by MedCentral.

Among other clinical challenges physicians face, they ranked the following conditions as the most challenging to manage:

Diabetes Obesity Mental Health Pain management Cardiovascular disease Hypertension Long COVID

Fifty-seven percent of respondents also said they have experienced an increase in the percentage of time they spend caring for patients with chronic conditions such as the ones listed above.

Physicians also reported barriers in prescribing medication as a hindrance to providing care, with 85% of respondents saying lack of patient access was the biggest barrier to treating patients with new therapies. Drug shortages were also a critical barrier in prescribing medication, according to 60% of physicians.

MedCentral's survey polled 864 physicians from April 16 to May 19.