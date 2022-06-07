Physicians' most important social issues

Healthcare access and substance/opioid abuse are among physicians' top five social issues in the country, according to a new Medscape report.
The report, conducted between Jan. 22 and March 2, is based on a survey of more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
For the survey, physicians were asked to rank their leading social issues.
Here are the results, based on respondents ranking the issue among their five most important, according to the report:
Note: Physicians who chose the "other" category named issues such as government interference in medicine; mental health; the economy and inflation; and poverty.
Healthcare access: 85 percent
Substance/opioid abuse: 66 percent
Racial disparities: 54 percent
Gun control: 53 percent
Climate change: 51 percent
Domestic violence: 47 percent
Immigration/refugee policies: 44 percent
Reproductive rights: 39 percent
Gender discrimination: 27 percent
Other: 18 percent
LGBTQ+ rights: 16 percent