Physicians' most important social issues

Healthcare access and substance/opioid abuse are among physicians' top five social issues in the country, according to a new Medscape report.

The report, conducted between Jan. 22 and March 2, is based on a survey of more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

For the survey, physicians were asked to rank their leading social issues.

Here are the results, based on respondents ranking the issue among their five most important, according to the report:

Note: Physicians who chose the "other" category named issues such as government interference in medicine; mental health; the economy and inflation; and poverty.

Healthcare access: 85 percent

Substance/opioid abuse: 66 percent

Racial disparities: 54 percent

Gun control: 53 percent

Climate change: 51 percent

Domestic violence: 47 percent

Immigration/refugee policies: 44 percent

Reproductive rights: 39 percent

Gender discrimination: 27 percent

Other: 18 percent

LGBTQ+ rights: 16 percent