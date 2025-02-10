Physicians hop on the GLP-1 train

Patients aren't the only ones turning to obesity drugs to manage health. More physicians are using GLP-1s too, The New York Times reported Feb. 10.

While there are no studies documenting the number of physicians taking GLP-1s, a number of physicians told the Times that they've noticed many colleagues growing thinner and sharing similar eating habits.

Physicians "are a good litmus test for drugs that are highly effective," Robert Califf, MD, the former FDA chief, told the Times.

The increased use of drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound is reminiscent of increased statin use among physicians when those drugs first came out. Back then, cardiologists were among the first to take the drugs in large numbers. Now, diabetes specialists and cardiologists are among the specialists flocking to GLP-1 drugs to manage blood sugar and weight.

In many ways, it's easier for physicians to access these drugs. High incomes make it easier to pay out-of-pocket, and physicians know how to navigate the healthcare system and how to appeal to insurance for coverage. Some physicians even have connections to colleagues in Europe who helped them obtain the drug at a lower cost than in the U.S.

However, many physicians do not like to discuss their GLP-1 use openly. But some told the Times that even if a physician doesn't disclose use of the drug, they can usually tell.