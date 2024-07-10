Physician burnout, by specialty

While burnout among physicians fell overall last year, several specialties still reported rates above 50%, according to findings released July 9 from the American Medical Association's national physician comparison report.

The report reflects data collected in 2023 from more than 12,400 physicians across 31 states. Respondents answered survey questions related to job satisfaction, job stress, burnout, intent to leave an organization, feeling valued by an organization and total hours spent per week on job-related activities.

Last year, 48.2% of physicians reported experiencing one or more symptoms of burnout, down from 53% the year prior, according to the report.

The highest percentages of burnout occurred in six specialties, per the report. Their 2023 and 2022 burnout percentages are:

Emergency medicine

2023: 56.5%

2022: 62%

Internal medicine

2023: 51.4%

2022: 52%

Obstetrics and gynecology

2023: 51.2%

2022: 54%

Family medicine

2023: 51%

2022: 58%.

Pediatrics

2023: 46.9%

2022: 55%

Hospital medicine

2023: 44%

2022: 59%

For more about the report and how Texas Children's Pediatrics has addressed physician burnout, click here.





