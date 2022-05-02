Percentage of women in 29 specialties

Pediatrics has the highest percentage of female physicians compared to other specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

For the report, Medscape collected responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties. Data was collected between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022.

Among specialties, family medicine, internal medicine, oncology and critical care have experienced a notable increase in the percentage of female physicians since Medscape's 2016 report, the organization said. The report that year showed 36 percent of family physicians, 31 percent of internists, 26 percent of oncologists and 25 percent of critical care physicians were women.

The percentage of female physicians in general surgery has stayed about the same, Medscape said.

Below are specialties ranked by percentage of women, according to the 2022 report. Note: The list includes ties.

1. Pediatrics: 58 percent

2. OB-GYN: 57 percent

3. Diabetes and endocrinology: 52 percent

4. Dermatology: 48 percent

5. Family medicine: 45 percent

6. Psychiatry: 42 percent

6. Infectious diseases: 42 percent

8. Internal medicine: 39 percent

9. Pathology: 38 percent

10. Public health and preventive medicine: 37 percent

11. Rheumatology: 36 percent

12. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 34 percent

13. Oncology: 33 percent

13. Neurology: 33 percent

15. Ophthalmology: 32 percent

16. Critical care: 31 percent

16. Allergy and immunology: 31 percent

18. Emergency medicine: 29 percent

19. Anesthesiology: 25 percent

20. Otolaryngology: 24 percent

20. Gastroenterology: 24 percent

22. General surgery: 23 percent

22. Radiology: 23 percent

24. Nephrology: 21 percent

24. Pulmonary medicine: 21 percent

26. Cardiology: 16 percent

26. Plastic surgery: 16 percent

28. Orthopedics: 11 percent

29. Urology: 8 percent