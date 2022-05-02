Percentage of women in 29 specialties

- Small
Pediatrics has the highest percentage of female physicians compared to other specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
For the report, Medscape collected responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties. Data was collected between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022.
Among specialties, family medicine, internal medicine, oncology and critical care have experienced a notable increase in the percentage of female physicians since Medscape's 2016 report, the organization said. The report that year showed 36 percent of family physicians, 31 percent of internists, 26 percent of oncologists and 25 percent of critical care physicians were women.
The percentage of female physicians in general surgery has stayed about the same, Medscape said.
Below are specialties ranked by percentage of women, according to the 2022 report. Note: The list includes ties.
1. Pediatrics: 58 percent
2. OB-GYN: 57 percent
3. Diabetes and endocrinology: 52 percent
4. Dermatology: 48 percent
5. Family medicine: 45 percent
6. Psychiatry: 42 percent
6. Infectious diseases: 42 percent
8. Internal medicine: 39 percent
9. Pathology: 38 percent
10. Public health and preventive medicine: 37 percent
11. Rheumatology: 36 percent
12. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 34 percent
13. Oncology: 33 percent
13. Neurology: 33 percent
15. Ophthalmology: 32 percent
16. Critical care: 31 percent
16. Allergy and immunology: 31 percent
18. Emergency medicine: 29 percent
19. Anesthesiology: 25 percent
20. Otolaryngology: 24 percent
20. Gastroenterology: 24 percent
22. General surgery: 23 percent
22. Radiology: 23 percent
24. Nephrology: 21 percent
24. Pulmonary medicine: 21 percent
26. Cardiology: 16 percent
26. Plastic surgery: 16 percent
28. Orthopedics: 11 percent
29. Urology: 8 percent