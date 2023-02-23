NYU Long Island medical school gets full accreditation

New York University's Long Island School of Medicine, which opened in 2019, has received full accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

The medical school is one of two run by New York City-based NYU Langone Health, making it the only health system in the country to have two accredited medical schools, according to a Feb. 22 press release. NYU Long Island claims to be the only school in the U.S. that offers a full-tuition scholarship for three-year primary care MD degrees.

Upon graduating, NYU medical school students also have the opportunity to accept residency at NYU Langone Hospital in Long Island.

Now that it is accredited, the university will be eligible for more funding and to be part of national-scale university rankings.