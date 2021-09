Number of primary care physicians, by state: KFF

There are 494,821 active primary care physicians in the U.S., according to 2021 data from Kaiser Family Foundation's published Sept. 22.

Here are the number of primary care physicians, by state:

Note: The data includes both allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

Alabama — 5,911 active primary care physicians

Alaska — 1,078

Arizona — 8,761

Arkansas — 3,648

California — 54,824

Colorado — 7,486

Connecticut — 7,147

Delaware — 1,596

District of Columbia — 3,263

Florida — 28,175

Georgia — 12,865

Hawaii — 1,935

Idaho — 1,778

Illinois — 23,041

Indiana — 8,295

Iowa — 4,867

Kansas — 4,205

Kentucky — 5,532

Louisiana — 6,740

Maine — 2,550

Maryland — 11,226

Massachusetts — 16,052

Michigan — 19,350



Minnesota — 9,060



Mississippi — 3,345



Missouri — 9,980

Montana — 1,184

Nebraska — 2,931

Nevada — 3,131

New Hampshire — 2,093

New Jersey — 15,106

New Mexico — 3,023

New York — 41,526

North Carolina — 13,812

North Dakota — 1,227

Ohio — 20,414

Oklahoma — 4,938

Oregon — 6,152



Pennsylvania — 25,611

Rhode Island — 2,790

South Carolina — 6,730

South Dakota — 6,730



Tennessee — 8,991

Texas — 31,483

Utah — 3,171

Vermont — 1,167

Virginia — 12,096



Washington — 11,303



West Virginia — 2,984

Wisconsin — 8,727

Wyoming — 674