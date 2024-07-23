New Mexico draws in physicians with 'free to practice' campaign

New Mexico launched a "free to practice" campaign to attract more physicians to the state, Santa Fe New Mexican reported July 22.

The campaign includes billboards and digital ads that say, "Come to New Mexico where you are FREE to provide." The ads don't mention politics, but are geared toward physicians from Texas and other nearby states that have restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care.

"It's basically the idea that New Mexico provides an opportunity where you're able to provide health care to the best of your professional ability without having to look over your shoulder, worrying about new legal or political circumstance ... putting limitations on that," Patrick Allen, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, told the news outlet.

The campaign has cost more than $350,000, and Mr. Allen said he hopes it will draw practitioners from all specialties to help ease the state's provider shortage.