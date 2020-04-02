Nearly a quarter of primary care clinicians say their practices may need to close

Nearly a quarter of respondents in a new weekly survey of primary care practices reported that their practice may need to temporarily close due to COVID-19.

Respondents cited "clinician or staff illness," "lack of PPE [personal protective equipment]/supplies," and "lack of revenue" as reasons for possible temporary closure.

The survey is part of a partnership between the Primary Care Collaborative, a nonprofit organization, and the Larry A. Green Center. The collaborative and center are fielding a weekly survey of primary care practices. The most recent survey, conducted March 27-30, drew responses from 713 primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in 50 states and American Samoa.

More survey results are available here.

