Nearly 40% of Americans still hesitant to visit physician's office due to COVID-19

Nearly 40 percent of Americans said they still feel unsafe visiting a physician's office during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published Jan. 13 from the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

The medical society conducted three surveys in late December 2020 to better understand Americans' COVID-19 fears. The first survey included responses from a nationally representative group of 1,005 U.S. adults. The second included insights from a sample of 1,023 LatinX adults, and the third featured responses from 1,041 Black adults.

Four survey findings:

1. More than 30 percent of respondents said they have not had a routine checkup since the pandemic started, and 38.4 percent said they still feel unsafe going to a physician's office.

2. Overall, 51 percent said they do not feel comfortable scheduling a medical procedure during the pandemic. Twenty-five percent of Black respondents and 29 percent of LatinX respondents said the same.

3. Thirty-three percent of Black respondents and 34 percent of Latinx respondents said they'd feel comfortable going to a hospital for emergency care during the pandemic, compared to 58 percent of the general population.

4. More respondents said they were afraid of COVID-19 (58 percent) than having a heart attack or stroke (42 percent).



