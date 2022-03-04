Nearly 1 in 10 physicians have considered suicide, survey finds

Nearly 1 in 10 physicians reported having suicidal thoughts in 2021, according to Medscape's ''Physician Burnout Report'' published March 4.

Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021.

Six details:

1. Twenty-one percent of physicians said they were depressed.

2. Nine percent of physicians reported suicidal thoughts, down from 22 percent in 2020 and 14 percent in 2019.

3. Nine percent of male physicians reported suicidal thoughts compared to 11 percent of female physicians.

5. Pathologists were most likely to report suicidal thoughts, at 13 percent, followed by general surgeons and oncologists, both at 12 percent.

6. Only one-third of physicians said they sought help from a therapist regarding their suicidal thoughts.



