Mount Sinai, US Anesthesia Partners to manage new anesthesia group

Mount Sinai Health System and U.S. Anesthesia Partners have teamed up to provide management services for Greater New York Anesthesia Services, a new practice group serving New York City.

GNYAS currently provides anesthesia care at several ASCs and hospitals in the area, including the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The group plans to expand services to additional sites and hire more clinicians in the coming months, according to a Dec. 5 news release.

Mount Sinai and USAP formed an alliance to oversee business and operational services for the practice, including recruiting, revenue cycle management and regulatory compliance. Leaders at the organizations said the model will enable GNYAS clinicians to primarily focus on patient care, and provide access to evidence-based protocols and quality benchmarking systems.

USAP is a physician-owned anesthesia services company that provides care for more than 2 million cases annually across more than 700 facilities.