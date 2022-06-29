More than 1 in 4 physicians are friends with patients: report

Twenty-nine percent of physicians said they have friends who are also their patients, even though that is discouraged by the American Medical Association.

That is one of the findings from a Medscape report released June 29. The report surveyed more than 2,300 physicians in 29 specialties from Jan. 22 to March 2.

Four other findings:

1. About half of physicians said they counted at least 11 friends, and the other half counted fewer (the average American has 16, according to a 2021 survey).

2. Seventy-three percent of physicians said they at least sometimes find it hard with their career to nurture family and friend relationships.

3. Eighty-two percent of female physicians said they have friends of the opposite sex, compared to 79 percent of male physicians.

4. Nearly 60 percent of physicians said they choose friends based on political views; 63 percent seek friends with a similar educational and financial background and 71 percent prefer friends at a similar life stage.

