Medscape: 52% of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated

Fifty-two percent of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated compared to their male counterparts, Medscape's "Female Physician Compensation Report 2022" found.
The report, published Oct. 14, was based on collection for Medscape's wider "Physician Compensation Report" between Oct. 15, 2021, and Jan. 19.
Key findings:
- Compensation rose for female primary care physicians by 8.1 percent and for specialists by 8.5 percent.
- Female physicians at office-based single-specialty group practices earned the most, $304,000 annually.
- Outpatient clinic female physicians earned the least, $241,000 annually.
- Only 6 percent of female physicians have a net worth over $1 million compared to 14 percent of male physicians.