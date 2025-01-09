Medical schools see record-high enrollment as applications fall: 10 takeaways

While the total number of applications declined in the 2024-to-2025 academic year, enrollment in U.S. medical schools reached a new high, according to data released Jan. 9 by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Ten takeaways from the data:

Applicants

1. The total number of medical school applications declined for the third consecutive year, dropping 1.2% to its lowest level since 2017 to 2018.

2. At the same time, the total number of first-time applications increased by 2.3%.

3. The total number of Black or African American applicants increased 2.8%.

4. The total number of Hispanic or Latino applicants also increased 2.2%.

5. Women made up 56.8% of 2024-to-2025 applicants.

Enrollment

6. Total medical school enrollment in 2024 to 2025 was 99,562, up 1.8% from the previous academic year.

7. The number of first-year enrollees climbed 0.8%.

8. First-year enrollees from groups the AAMC defined as historically underrepresented in medicine (American Indian or Alaska Native; Black or African American; Hispanic, Latino, or of Spanish origin; Native Hawaiian or other Pacific islander) declined, most by a double-digit percentage change.

9. Women matriculants increased 0.2%, marking the smallest increase since 2010 to 2011.

10. Nearly 3% of matriculants were older than 30.