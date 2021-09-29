Medical board accuses California physician of improper vaccine exemptions amid probation

New charges involving improper vaccine exemptions have been filed against Tara Zandvliet, MD, by the Medical Board of California, according to legal documents obtained by The Voice of San Diego.

The new charges, filed by the board Sept. 9, are related to four new cases of improper vaccine exemptions. The charges also state that Dr. Zandvliet did not review the medical records of two of the patients listed in the case.

Dr. Zandvliet agreed to three years of probation for issuing vaccine exemptions deemed as grossly negligent by the medical board. Dr. Zandvliet has also been charged with overprescribing opioids since initial charges were filed in 2019.