Med schools embrace reforms to close education gaps

Systems are pushing for medical schools to update physician education.

Recently, medical schools have come under a microscope as the demand for new residents rises. In some cases, leaders have pointed out outdated curriculum in schools that perpetuate disparities while other leaders have pointed to Liaison Committee on Medical Education's method of accrediting medical schools as causing education to fall behind.

Leaders are calling for more education around clinical care processes, framework of evidence-based practices, new technologies and a proactive approach to care. Meanwhile, systems are pushing for deep dives in medical education.

In many cases, systems are working directly with medical schools to address gaps in education. Here are some of the recent topics systems are creating curricula for: