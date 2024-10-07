Med school accreditation is outdated, NYU Langone leaders say

In an Oct. 3 opinion article published in The Wall Street Journal, two executives at New York City-based NYU Langone Health said the Liaison Committee on Medical Education's method of accrediting medical schools is "outdated, expensive and misguided."

The healthcare leaders said the LCME has "ever-changing standards," leading to months of onerous preparation and significant costs for a three-day site visit by five committee members.

Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Steven Abramson, MD, executive vice president of the health system and vice dean of the medical school, wrote the opinion piece.

In anticipation of the LCME visiting NYU Langone in 2023, the system spent $30,000 for a consultant's help with the process. After receiving an accreditation "with warning," another $250,000 was shelled out for another round of consultants, Dr. Grossman and Dr. Abramson said.

In addition, they said the LCME's final report included 14 inaccuracies, and they believe the accreditation "with warning" was an error.

"While the accreditation process is intended to ensure quality across the nation's 159 medical schools, it has become burdensome, diverting resources and attention from training future physicians," Dr. Grossman and Dr. Abramson wrote.

They called for the LCME to simplify the review process, address the potential conflict of interest of former employees becoming consultants for the process, and allow medical schools to appeal decisions.

The Association of American Medical Colleges, which formed and oversees the LCME with the American Medical Association, told Becker's it is preparing a response to the op-ed, which will be posted to its website later this week.