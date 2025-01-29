Massachusetts General Hospital launches addictive medicine fellowship

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital partnered with the Matthew Perry Foundation to create the Matthew Perry Foundation Fellowship in Addiction Medicine.

The fellowship will welcome three candidates in the 2025/26 academic year, according to a Jan. 28 system news release. The fellows will rotate through various departments in the hospital and regional partners while completing a curriculum that's tailored to each individual fellow's interests. Over a year, their core clinical rotations will include the inpatient addiction consult team, the Bridge Clinic, the HOPE clinic for pregnant patients and families, the alcohol-related liver disease clinic, and integrated addiction teams in primary care.

This fellowship program is one of only 105 in the U.S., according to the release. It is named in honor of Matthew Perry, who was committed to helping those struggling with addiction.

"Continuing to silo addiction care outside the rest of medical care and marginalize addiction as a social problem outside of the domain of physicians will only exacerbate stigma and inequities and increase the deadly impact of this epidemic," Sarah Wakeman, MD, senior medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham and program director of the MGH fellowship, said in the release. "It is vitally important for the medical community to address substance use disorder using effective, holistic, wraparound services across medical settings. The training provided through the MGH fellowship will allow the next generation of physicians to provide and continually improve this care."